Lady Bears on losing skid Published 4:16 pm Tuesday, May 9, 2023

The Harlan County Lady Black Bears (13-14) have lost four straight.

After wins over Middlesboro (8-7) and Clay County (4-3) last week, HC ran into a buzzsaw during the Tim Short Classic at Perry County Central last weekend.

The Lady Bears lost 14-3 to North Laurel in a four-inning game shortened by the mercy rule on Friday. On Saturday, host Perry County Central shutout HC 10-0 in a four-inning, run-ruled game. Belfry defeated HC 10-1 to end the Lady Bears’ weekend at the classic.

South Laurel defended their home turf with a 5-1 win over HC on Monday.

HC hosts rival Harlan on Tuesday.

They play Leslie County at home on Thursday and end the regular season on the road against Whitley County Friday.