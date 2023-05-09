Harlan County Civil Lawsuit Report Published 2:30 pm Tuesday, May 9, 2023

• Christopher N. Dixon vs. Angela Burke — automobile dispute.

• Kevin D. Goodin vs. Premier Orthopedic & Sports Medicine — malpractice.

• Carroll Surcey, et al., vs. Grace Estep Harris, et al. — property rights.

• Raelyn Marie Brakke vs. Mark Andrew Hatfield — dissolution of marriage.

• Sharon Rausch, et al., vs. Bobby Slusher, et al. — property rights.

• Marion Stewart vs. Appalachia Regional Healthcare, Incorporation — premises liability.

• MTAG as c/f Kentucky, LLC, vs. unknown heirs of Dewey Ray Miracle — foreclosure.

• Village Capital & Investment, LLC, vs. Aime Parker Luttrell, et al. — foreclosure.

• NCB Management Services, Incorporation vs. Tracy Short — contract dispute.

• Rocky Baker vs. Linda Baker — dissolution of marriage.