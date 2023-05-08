Green Dragons 3-game win streak halted Published 5:42 pm Monday, May 8, 2023

A two-game losing streak has dropped the Harlan Green Dragons (11-12) below .500 as they enter the last weekend of the regular season.

Harlan hit the road last week for two contests with Region 13 rivals and could not continue their three-game win streak.

Last Thursday, the Barbourville Tigers (9-11) defeated the Dragons 8-4.

Knox Central (12-10) run-ruled Harlan 11-1 in five innings a day later.

The stats for both games were not available as of this writing.

The Green Dragons will battle Leslie County at home on Wednesday before taking on Perry County Central in a road battle on Thursday. They will close the regular season on Friday against Buckhorn.