Sheriff’s office seeking persons of interest in connection with attempted kidnapping Published 1:32 pm Friday, May 5, 2023

The Harlan County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public assistance in locating two persons of interest in an attempted kidnapping incident.

The alleged incident took place around 8 p.m. in the Pansy community near West Highway 72. The sheriff’s office is looking for two males seen operating a red Chevy Impala in connection with the incident.

Deputies CJ Reed and Jacob Rich are handling the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 606-573-1313.