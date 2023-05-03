Harlan County District Court News Published 11:30 am Wednesday, May 3, 2023

• David Eugene Dunson, 63, of Morristown (Tenn.), speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit), no operator’s/moped license, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, unapproved/no eye protection device (motorcycle), no rear-view mirror, failure to comply with helmet law — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $157; other charges, dismissed.

• Casey D. Abner, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment May 22.

• Harold G. Wilson, 62, alcohol intoxication in a public place, third-degree criminal trespassing — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Eric Terrain Cox, speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment.

• Rick Turner, 55, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), operating a vehicle on suspended revoked operator’s license, operating a vehicle with one headlight, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt — jury trial scheduled Aug. 29.

• Gene Wheeler, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) — pretrial conference scheduled June 12.

• Jesse R. Brock, 38, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, display of illegal/altered registration plate, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, possessing license when privileges are revoked/suspended — continued for arraignment June 12.

• Jamie J. Hoskins, 34, no operator’s/moped license — pleaded guilty, fined $233.

• Paul Wynn, 30, first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), resisting arrest, third-degree criminal mischief — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Donna Collins, 43, of Cawood, theft by unlawful taking (under $500) — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled April 2, 2024.

• Anthony Smith, 48, two counts of theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting) — dismissed.

• Doyle Carnes, 53, of Wallins, operating a vehicle with one headlight, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) — continued for arraignment.

• Sandra K. Caldwell, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment May 1.

• Hurlen Jonathan Couch, 42, of Baxter, speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit), failure to use child restraint device in vehicle, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Andrew Hampton, 29, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit), operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to surrender revoked operator’s license, registration and title requirements: vehicle not to operate on highway, failure to wear seat belt — continued for arraignment June 12.

• Bridgette N. Parrott, 25, theft by unlawful taking ($500 or more but under $10,000), theft by unlawful taking (auto, $500 or more but under $1,000), third-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), second-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), second-degree disorderly conduct, controlled substance prescription not in original container — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Wayne Middleton, 48, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, no operator’s/moped license, expired or no registration plate, improper display of registration plate, failure to wear seat belt, registration and title requirements: vehicle not to operate on highway — first three charges, pleaded guilty, fined $283; other charges, dismissed.

• Bruce Winston Caudill, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment.

• Anna Huff, 46, four counts of theft by deception ($500 or more but under $1,000) — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Anthony Smith, 48, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting) — pleaded guilty, sentenced to 180 days in jail (probated 24 months).

• Michelle Nicole Hensley, 34, of Harlan, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements: vehicle not to operate on highway — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Elizabeth Nicole Bullock, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment.

• William Hendrix, 39, speeding (26 or more miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, possessing a license when privileges are revoked/suspended, failure to surrender revoked operator’s license, careless driving — jury trial scheduled Sept. 26.

• Emilio J. Hernandez, 20, possession of marijuana — pleaded guilty, sentenced to 30 days in jail (probated 24 months).

• Joe Harmie Holbrook, violation of local city ordinance — jury trial scheduled June 13.

• James Philpot, 33, of Barbourville, failure to wear seat belt — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Linda Hornsby, 38, failure to wear seat belt, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, improper registration plate, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, improper display of registration plate, expired or no other state registration receipt or plate — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled June 12.

Jessica Couch, 37, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, license to be in possession — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Aug. 28.

• Autumn Robbins, 37, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense), two counts of all-terrain vehicle violations, license to be in possession, expired or no registration plate, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card — continued for jury trial May 16.

• Paul Samuel Buell, 39, no operator’s/moped license, expired or no registration plate, failure to wear seat belt, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt — first charge, amended to license to be in possession, pleaded guilty, fined $183 on the first two charges; other charges, dismissed.

• Rebecca L. Banks, speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment.

• Levitis Halcomb, 35, improper registration plate, no operator’s/moped license, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to wear seat belt, obstructed vision and/or no windshield, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, excessive windshield/window tinting — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Aug. 28.

• Anthony S. Smith, 48, failure to produce insurance card, license to be in possession, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to wear seat belt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) — first two charges, pleaded guilty, fined $208; other charges, dismissed.

• April York, 44, failure to give or improper signal, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — continued for arraignment June 5.

• Aleisha Ann Howard, 29, of Cumberland, speeding (17 miles per hour over the limit), expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, operating a vehicle with expired operator’s license — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• George H. Adkins, speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment.

• Aaron J. Robinson, speeding (six miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense) — jury trial scheduled Nov. 28.

• Sim York, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit), expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, failure to wear seat belt, improper display of registration plate, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, license plate not illuminated — continued for arraignment May 22.

• John Tyler Allen, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment.

• Christopher Fultz, second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), resisting arrest — pretrial conference scheduled June 12.

• Jonathan Blair, 39, second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot) — pleaded guilty, sentenced to 90 days in jail (probated 24 months).

• Haley Isabelle Fields, speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment.