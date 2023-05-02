HC wins slugfest over Barbourville Published 1:06 pm Tuesday, May 2, 2023

By Paul Lunsford

Contributing Writer

Halanah Shepherd and Madison Blair combined on a five-hitter last week as visiting Harlan County downed Barbourville 17-11.

Shepherd (2-1) walked seven and struck out three in four and 2/3 innings. Blair fanned five and walked two and 1/3 innings.

The Lady Bears (11-10) collected 13 hits.

Halle Raleigh had three singles. Shepherd doubled and singled. Jenna Wilson added two singles and had four RBIs. Brittleigh Estep added a double and drove in four runs for HC. Lesleigh Brown had a single and three RBIs. Hailey Austin, Blair, Aviya Halcomb and Rylie Maggard all singled once.

Kaitlin McDonald went the distance for Barbourville (2-17). She struck out five and walked five.

McDonald doubled for the Lady Tigers. Katie Joe Crawford, Lauren Smith, Riley Smith and Aubrey Woolum each singled once.

Harlan County hosts Middlesboro on Tuesday. The score and stats for that game were not available at press time.

The Lady Bears will square off with Clay County at home on Thursday and will participate in the Tim Short Classic at Perry Central this weekend.

HCHS takes on North Laurel on Friday and the host Lady Commodores on Saturday.

Lady Bears edge Cumberland Gap

Harlan County claimed a 2-1 win over visiting Cumberland Gap (Tenn.) last week.

Blair (9-8) threw a four-hitter for the Lady Bears. She recorded nine strikeouts and one walk.

Cumberland Gap led 1-0 after five innings. HC scored two runs in the sixth inning.

Jenna Wilson led the Lady Bears with a triple. Shepherd and Halcomb both had doubles. Blair, Lesleigh Brown and Rylie Maggard all added singles.