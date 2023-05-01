Green Dragons defeat Bell County twice Published 5:29 pm Monday, May 1, 2023

By Paul Lunsford

Contributing Writer

For the sixth time since 2012, Harlan has swept the Bell County Bobcats during the regular baseball season.

The Bobcats drop to 0-6 in the district and will be the fourth seed in the upcoming 52nd District Tournament.

Bell County will take on Harlan County in the opening round.

Jared Moore went the distance for the Green Dragons last Tuesday as Harlan won 9-5 on Log Mountain.

It was the Bobcats’ 13th consecutive loss and Bell County stands at 3-18 on the year.

Moore had three strikeouts and didn’t walk a batter.

Freshman Holden Clark started on the mound for the Bobcats. He suffered the defeat. Alex Creech also pitched.

Jaedyn Gist powered Harlan with a triple. Jake Brewer, Eli Freyer, Moore, Matthew Nunez, Baylor Varner and Chris Rouse each added one single.

Bell County collected nine hits.

Daniel Thomas paced the Bobcats with three hits and four RBIs. Blake Burnett doubled and singled. Austin Goodin followed with two singles. Peyton Mason added a double, while Jackson Walters chipped in with a single.

The game was tied at 1-1 after the opening inning. The Dragons scored four runs in the second frame and led 6-3 after three innings.

Bell County cut the deficit to 6-5 in the fourth before Harlan added two runs in the sixth inning and one in the seventh.

The Bobcats were hampered by five errors.

Harlan (11-10) travels to Barbourville on Thursday and visits Knox Central on Friday.

The Green Dragons will host Leslie County on Saturday afternoon.

Luttrell 3-hits Bobcats

Last Monday, Harlan eighth-grader Luke Luttrell tossed a three-hitter as the Green Dragons defeated visiting Bell County 8-2.

Luttrell (3-1 with two saves) fanned nine and walked three in the complete-game effort. He threw 88 pitches in the win.

Freshman Blake Burnett pitched a complete game for the Bobcats. He had four strikeouts and four walks.

Eli Freyer, an eighth-grader, led the Harlan offense with two singles. Aiden Johnson, Jared Moore, Matthew Nunez and Varner each singled once.

Moore, a sophomore, added two RBIs for the Dragons.

Sophomore Jackson Walters led the Bobcats with a double and single. Holden Clark added a single.