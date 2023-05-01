First Lady champions human trafficking awareness, reporting ahead of Kentucky Derby Published 2:29 pm Monday, May 1, 2023

With the Kentucky Derby coming next Saturday, May 6, first lady Britainy Beshear wants to raise awareness about human trafficking in the state and to remind Kentuckians how to report sex and labor trafficking.

“As a mom, as First Lady and as a member of the National Coalition for the Prevention of Human Sex Trafficking, it is my duty to remind everyone how important it is to be aware of your surroundings and to pay attention during next week’s festivities,” she said. “I am dedicated to continuing the work that Andy and his team led in the Attorney General’s office, working to prevent human trafficking and helping Kentuckians be more aware of how they can protect themselves and their loved ones from this crime.”

Beshear is encouraging Kentuckians to use the National Human Trafficking Hotline by calling 888-373-7888, texting 233733 or visiting its Human Trafficking Hotline Web Chat.

“Human trafficking is a terrible crime, and it is unfortunately a crime that no community is immune to at any time of the year,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “Around large public events like the Derby, it is a good time to remind people how to report human trafficking, so they are better equipped to keep their family safe and also help their fellow neighbor.”

Since its inception, the hotline has received 3,796 signals, identified 920 cases of human trafficking and identified 2,238 victims in Kentucky. Visit the National Human Trafficking Hotline website to learn how to recognize the signs of sex and labor trafficking.

If you believe you may have information about a trafficking situation, call the National Human Trafficking Hotline toll-free at 888-373-7888. Anti-trafficking hotline advocates are available 24/7 to take reports of potential human trafficking. Dial 911 if you believe the individual is in immediate danger.

Gov. Beshear has had a long history in combating human trafficking. As Attorney General, he created the Office of Child Abuse and Human Trafficking Prevention and Prosecution, leading to a historic level of child predators arrested during his term. He also created the Survivors Council, which provided a way for survivors of violent crimes, including human trafficking, to advise and assist the office on matters related to victims of crime.

For more information, go to humantraffickinghotline.org.