Harlan Independent School Board recognizes Rogers Explorers, Scholar Published 1:33 pm Thursday, April 27, 2023

The Harlan Independent School Board recently took time during their regular meeting for April to recognize the achievements of students chosen to participate in the Rogers Explorer and Rogers Scholars programs.

Board Chairman Dr. Matt Nunez called the meeting to order and brought the matter to the board’s attention.

“We’re going to recognize some outstanding students in the Rogers Explorer and Scholars programs,” Nunez told the panel.

Harlan Independent Schools Superintendent C.D. Morton gave details on the student’s participation.

“It’s a great day when we get to recognize some students. We’ve got two here today that we want to take just a moment to recognize,” Morton said. “It’s a program that we have students participating in every year, and sometimes we have multiple students participating. This year we have multiple students for the Rogers Explorer program.”

Morton explained one of the two students participating in the Rogers Explorer Program, Gracie Hensley, could not attend the meeting.

“The Rogers Explorer Program is an overnight program. I think it’s two or three days,” Morton said.

Morton explained that the Explorer program rotates between universities such as the University of the Cumberlands, Eastern Kentucky University, and Morehead.

“If you’re selected to be a Rogers Explorer, you have a really good chance of being a Rogers Scholar,” Morton said. “If you’re a Rogers Scholar, you have a really good chance at some very good scholarships. It’s a wonderful opportunity through the Center for Rural Development.”

Morton noted the Rogers Scholar Program is a week-long program and recognized two students, Rogers Explorer Gwen Toll and Rogers Scholar Miranda Brock, with a plaque commemorating their achievement.

“We wish you all nothing but the best of luck this summer, and we’ll be interested to see what you thought about it when you get back,” Morton said. “Congratulations to these two fine, wonderful students.”

In other board activity:

• The board approved bids for student insurance, student drug testing, the district financial audit, office/teaching/library supplies, copier paper, custodial supplies, maintenance supplies, diesel fuel, propane, fire alarm inspection, pest control, and yearbook services.

• The monthly financial report was approved by the board.

• The board approved the treasurer’s report, FRYSC Service Report, DLC Service Report and the Mental Health Service Report.