HC runners break four school records Published 3:23 pm Wednesday, April 26, 2023

By Paul Lunsford

Contributing Writer

Harlan County had four school records fall on Friday as the Bears hosted an All-Comers event with boys’ and girls’ teams.

Hunter Crain set the school record in the Boys 400. Crain, Jacob Schwenke, Austin Crain and Andrew Yeary raced to the record in the boys’ 4×400 relay.

Two girls’ records were also set as the 4×200 was shattered when Taytum Griffin, Emilee Eldridge, Aliyah Deleon, and Ella Karst crossed the finish line.

Ella Karst set the record in the 100-meter dash.

The Black Bears took first place with 197.50 points. Whitley County (161) finished second, followed by Harlan (90.50). The remaining teams were: Letcher Central (77), South Laurel (60), Pineville (33), Knott Central (33) and Knox Central (23).

The Harlan County Lady Bears finished first with 192.50 points. South Laurel took second with 114 points.

Letcher Central was third with 87.50 points, followed by Harlan (56.50), Pineville (54), Whitley County (50), Knott Central (45.50), Knox Central (23) and Lynn Camp (16).

Tanner Daniels placed first for the Bears in the 3,200-meter run. Dallas Sergent was first in the 110- and 300-meter hurdles. Luke Kelly took first in the 100-meter dash. Andrew Yeary won the 800-meter run. Landon McCreary placed first in the pole vault, while Connor Blevins won the shot put and discus.

Harlan senior Kaleb McLendon won the long jump and triple jump. Junior Kyler McLendon was second in the long jump.

Nate Montanaro placed second in the 110-meter hurdles for the Dragons.

Montanaro was third in the high jump for Harlan. Trenton Childers was second in the shot put and seventh in the discus.

Dylan Cox placed fourth in the 800-meter run and third in the 1,600-meter run.

Ella Karst powered Harlan County in the 200-meter dash, taking first place. Lauren Lewis was first in the 3,200-meter run, while Paige Phillips won the 300-meter hurdles. Madison Daniels was first in the pole vault.

Peyton Lunsford was second in the 800-meter run. Lewis finished second in the 1,600-meter run. Phillips was second in the 100-meter hurdles.

Taylor Clem placed second in the pole vault. Taylor Lunsford was second in the shot put and third in the discus. Addi Gray, Lewis, Peyton Lunsford and Gracie Roberts were second in the 4 x 800 meter relay.