Harlan County District Court News

• Wendy Inman, 42, violation of local city ordinance — continued for pretrial conference May 15.

• Timothy W. Cornett, 51, failure to wear seat belt, license plate not illuminated — pleaded guilty, fined $183.

• Randall Green, 58, expired or no registration plate, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) — pleaded guilty, fined $653 ($450 suspended).

• Jennifer Hall, 45, first-degree criminal trespassing — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled June 5 – fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with no visible injury) — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled June 5.

• McCaylee Annamarie Napier, 23, second-degree hindering prosecution or apprehension — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled June 5.

• Jonathan Powell, 20, alcohol intoxication in a public place, resisting arrest, second-degree disorderly conduct — first two charges, pleaded guilty, fined $193 and sentenced to 90 days in jail (probated 24 months); other charge, dismissed.

• Matthew E. Gullion, 26, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting) — pleaded guilty, fined $243 and sentenced to 60 days in jail (probated 24 months). Ordered to stay off Walmart property.

• Amy L. Engle, 41, theft by unlawful taking — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled May 22.

• Henry Pruitt, 57, third-degree criminal trespassing — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled May 22.

Marquelle Gist, 46, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with no visible injury) — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled June 5.

• Walter Fuson, 58, trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces, first offense), buy/possession of drug paraphernalia — pleaded guilty, sentenced to 90 days in jail (probated 24 months).

• Jason Capps, 46, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to wear seat belt, license to be in possession — continued for arraignment.

• Thomas C. Farrow, 34, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — amended to license to be in possession, pleaded guilty, fined $158.

• Cody B. Shelton, 21, instructional permit violations — pleaded guilty, fined $183.

• James M. Dean, 36, failure to wear seat belt — dismissed on warning.

• William Earl Galloway, 30, license to be in possession, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure to wear seat belt — first three charges, pleaded guilty, fined $233; other charge, dismissed.

• Brad Blevins, 48, failure to wear seat belt, failure to produce insurance card, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled May 22.

• Norman Lee Long, 29, failure to produce insurance card, failure to wear seat belt — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $158; other charge, dismissed.

• Zachery Jordan Grubb, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit), expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to wear seat belt, careless driving, license plate not illuminated, expires or no registration plate — first two charges, pleaded guilty, fined $168; other charges, dismissed.

• Mickey Alexander Goddard, 41, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, improper registration plate, failure to wear seat belt — dismissed on proof and warning.

• Allen Kenneth Jackson, 27, failure to produce insurance card, license to be in possession — dismissed on proof and repair.

• Jenny L. Miller, 55, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $158; other charge, dismissed.

• Christopher Samuel Cargle, 22, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit) — pleaded guilty, fined $153.