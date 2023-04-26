Fredrick stays close to home, commits to Cincinnati Published 10:32 am Wednesday, April 26, 2023

CJ Fredrick will finish out his collegiate career close to home.

The former Covington Catholic star and 2018 Kentucky Mr. Basketball announced on social media his plans to sign with Cincinnati. Fredrick led Covington Catholic to the state title six years ago.

“I’m excited for this next step in my journey,” Fredrick said in a tweet. “I’m all in (and) Go Bearcats.”

Fredrick, who transferred to Kentucky after beginning his collegiate career at Iowa, will graduate in May.

Fredrick spent the 2021-22 season rehabilitating a leg injury and returned last season and played in 27 games and averaged 6.1 points and 1.5 assists per game after missing most of the last half of the season with a rib injury.

“Having to deal with a couple of freakish injuries, I hope everyone knows that I’ve given my heart and soul to you and I’m proud that I’ll always got to be a Wildcat,” Fredrick said. “… having fulfilled this lifetime dream, I feel it’s in my best interest to explore every option for my future for so many reasons.”

Cincinnati will compete in the Big 12 Conference next season.