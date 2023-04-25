Lady Dragons end losing streak, beats Barbourville Published 11:51 am Tuesday, April 25, 2023

By Paul Lunsford

Contributing Writer

The Harlan Lady Dragons broke a six-game losing streak with a 16-8 win over visiting Barbourville on Friday.

Sophomore Ella Lisenbee powered the Harlan offense with a triple, two doubles and a pair of singles. She also scored five runs.

Sophomores Ella Farley and Abbi Fields each added a double and two singles. Mallory McNiel, a junior, followed with singles. Sophomore Ava Nunez drove in five runs with a double and single. Kendyll Blanton, Ally Kirby and Amy Roman all added two singles each.

McNiel, Lisenbee and Roman combined on a five-hitter for the Lady Dragons.

Katie Joe Crawford led the Lady Tigers with two doubles and a single. Autumn Bryant and Riley Smith each added a single.

Kaitlin McDonald pitched the complete game for Barbourville. She struck out three and walked, giving up ten earned runs.

The Lady Tigers have dropped five straight games.

Harlan (2-12) hosted Knox Central on Tuesday. The Lady Dragons will visit Middlesboro on Thursday and the Lady Tigers next Monday.

Barbourville (2-15) lost to Middlesboro on Monday and played Harlan County on Tuesday. The Lady Tigers will travel to district-rival Pineville on Thursday.