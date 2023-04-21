Baxter man says alleged domestic assault was result of partner being controlled by ‘AI computers’ Published 3:05 pm Friday, April 21, 2023

Donnie Gilbert, 28, of Baxter, was arrested on April 19 by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office for his role in an alleged incident.

According to a news release, deputies responded to a residence in the Rosspoint community regarding an assault complaint.

Once on the scene, authorities made contact with a female who advised she had been strangled by her boyfriend. The female had red marks on her throat and neck.

Deputies then made contact with Gilbert, who allegedly admitted to choking the female. Gilbert stated he “had to put the fear of God into her” because she was being controlled by AI computers.

Gilbert was charged with first-degree strangulation. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $2,500 full cash bond.