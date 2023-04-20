Harlan County District Court News

Published 12:41 pm Thursday, April 20, 2023

By Staff Reports

• Gene D. Wheeler, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury), failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, rim or frame obscuring lettering or decal on plate — pretrial conference scheduled June 12.

• Jason F. Britton, 40, expired or no registration plate, operating a vehicle with expired operator’s license, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to wear seat belt — first two charges, pleaded guilty, fined $208; other charges, dismissed.

• Christopher Fultz, second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), resisting arrest — pretrial conference scheduled June 12.

• Nellie Herron, 54, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — pleaded guilty, fined $143.

• Jerry Garrett, 56, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), operating a vehicle with expired operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card, failure to wear seat belt, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt — first two charges, pleaded guilty, fined $500 (court costs waived) and sentenced to 90 days in jail (probated 24 months); other charges, dismissed.

• Jerry D. Garrett, 56, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), no operator’s/moped license, criminal littering, operating a vehicle with expired operator’s license, failure to surrender revoked operator’s license, failure to wear seat belt, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt — first three charges, pleaded guilty, fined $600 ($450 suspended, court cists waived) and sentenced to 30 days in jail (probated 24 months); other charges, dismissed.

• Derek N. Akal, 27, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Charlie Dozier, 46, receiving stolen property ($10,000 or more), first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (first offense, more than 2 grams of methamphetamine), trafficking a controlled substance (first offense, heroin), importing heroin, first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (first offense, carfentanil or fentanyl), second-degree persistent felony offender — waived to grand jury (bond set at $8,000 at 10 percent).

• Jason Henry Butler, 45, speeding (11 miles per hour over the limit), failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense), careless driving, failure to wear seat belt — dismissed, officer not present.

• Rodney Lee Ledford, 56, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit) — pleaded guilty, fined $153.

• Abigail K. Hickey, 24, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) — dismissed, alleged victim does not wish to pursue.

• David Wayne Saylor, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment May 22.

• Gary Kirby, 38, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, no rear-view mirror, license to be in possession, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, no brake lights — first two charges, pleaded guilty, fined $183; other charges, dismissed.

• Charles W. Tolliver, 42, failure to wear seat belt, no operator’s/moped license — continued for arraignment May 1.

• Shanni M. Kazy, 44, failure to wear seat belt — dismissed on warning.

• Misty Regina Collins, 40, speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit), license to be in possession — first charge, amended to speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit), pleaded guilty, fined $203 on both charges.

• William Walter Johnson, 63, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to wear seat belt — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Brittney D. Estep, 25, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt — dismissed on proof.

• Joseph Ronald Medford, 43, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) — pleaded guilty, sentenced to 30 days in jail (probated 24 months).

• Darrell L. Carnahan, 66, failure to wear seat belt — continued for jury trial.

• Hunter Dixon, 19, third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, theft by unlawful taking, third-degree criminal mischief — first two charges, pleaded guilty, sentenced to 30 days in jail (probated 24 months); other charge, dismissed.

• Edward Hensley, 49, failure to wear seat belt — pleaded guilty, fined $25.

• Kenneth O. Howard, 52, fourth-degree assault (dating violence with minor injury) — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled June 26.

• Kayla C. Mullins, 33, expired or no registration plate, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) — pleaded guilty, fined $683.

• Shelia Philpot, 45, failure to wear seat belt, no tail lights, failure to produce insurance card, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense), license to be in possession — dismissed, no witness present.

• Breanna L. Smiley, 21, second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot) — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• Charles W. Tolliver, 42, failure to wear seat belt, no operator’s/moped license — continued for arraignment May 1.

• Justin McQueen, 35, menacing, resisting arrest, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), four counts if third-degree terroristic threatening, third-degree criminal mischief — first two charges, pleaded guilty, sentenced to 90 days in jail (probated 24 months); other charges, dismissed.

• Ellison Bradley Asher, 31, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, improper registration plate — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• Rhonda Howard, 53, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, careless driving, failure to produce insurance card — continued for jury trial Jan. 9.Brandon Mynhier, 32, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to wear seat belt, operating a vehicle on suspended revoked operator’s license — pretrial conference scheduled April 24.

• John Collett, 41, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), operating a vehicle with one headlight, improper equipment, license to be in possession — pretrial conference scheduled April 24.

• Tiffany Rachelle Bennett, 29, second-degree disorderly conduct, menacing, resisting arrest — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• Samuel Creech, 22, failure to illuminate headlights, no operator’s/moped license, failure to produce insurance card, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense) — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled Jan 30, 2024 (bond set at $7,000 at 10 percent).

