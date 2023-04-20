Bears double down on Dragons Published 4:13 pm Thursday, April 20, 2023

By Paul Lunsford

Contributing Writer

The pitching of Tristan Cooper and the offense of Jonah Swanner and Isaac Kelly powered visiting Harlan County past Harlan 7-2 in district play on Monday.

Cooper recorded 11 strikeouts and five walks while pitching a two-hitter for HC (10-6).

Kelly and Swanner each had three singles for the Black Bears. Cooper and Braydon Burton each singled once.

Baylor Varner started on the mound for Harlan. He fanned seven and walked three. Aiden Johnson also pitched for the Dragons.

Jaedyn Gist and Chris Rouse each singled once for the Green Dragons (8-9).

Harlan County took a 1-0 advantage after three innings. The Bears pushed across three runs in the fourth inning.

The Green Dragons trailed 4-1 after the fourth frame but cut the deficit to 4-2 after five innings.

The Bears added one run in the sixth inning and scored twice in the final inning.

HC committed five errors in the game, while Harlan made three.

The Bears are 16-2 since 2016 against Harlan.

The Black Bears hosted the Dragons on Tuesday and won 9-8 in a 12-inning thriller.