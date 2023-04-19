Lady Dragons fall in All ‘A’ semis Published 4:20 pm Wednesday, April 19, 2023

By Paul Lunsford

Contributing Writer

Harlan saw a 9-3 lead disappear in the late innings as host Lynn Camp (9-9) scored 15 runs in the final three frames last Thursday to defeat the Lady Dragons 18-11 in the semifinals of the 13th Region All “A” Classic.

Allison Messer led the Lady Cats with four hits. Chelsea Hendrickson and Emma Burnette had three hits. Julie Moore followed with three hits. Lauren Partin added two hits, while Cambree Prewitt, Haylie Gray and Lily Henize each contributed a hit.

Messer and Hendrickson drove in four runs apiece. Henize added three RBIs. Burnette and Henize both scored four runs each.

“I’m really proud of my girls. They fought hard tonight,” Lynn Camp coach Nikki Hendrix said. “We had to score 18 runs to beat a really good hitting Harlan team. Those kids from Harlan really came to play tonight. Allie Messer pitched a really good game tonight and gave their hitters problems late in the game. We had some errors early, but we overcame that. I really think my kids came into this game too confident and then realized they were in a battle real quick.

“They could’ve laid down and quit, but they didn’t,” added Hendrix.

The Lady Dragons collected 18 hits, including three home runs.

Addison Jackson paced Harlan with a double and three singles. Ella Farley and Ella Lisenbee each homered, doubled and singled. Ava Nunez added two singles and a double. Annie Hoskins doubled and singled, while Abbi Fields had a home run. Malloy McNiel and Amy Roman each singled once.

McNiel took the loss for Harlan. She pitched 4 2/3 innings with four strikeouts and two walks. Roman and Lisenbee also pitched.

Harlan (1-11) fell to rival Harlan County on Tuesday. They will play Bell County on Thursday and Barbourville on Friday.