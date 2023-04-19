Body of missing Indiana man found in Kentucky River Published 2:32 pm Wednesday, April 19, 2023

By Gillian Stawiszynski

The body of a missing Indiana man has been located in Jessamine County, according to local authorities.

The Jessamine County Emergency Management Agency announced on its Facebook page Tuesday afternoon that the body of 28-year-old Paul William Young was located in the Kentucky River near High Bridge.

According to authorities, Young’s body was found by kayakers on Saturday and was later identified by the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort.

Young had been missing for weeks, and according to Lt. Anthony Purcell of the Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office, the Indiana State Police put out a Golden Alert the weekend of April 8. A second Golden Alert was issued when Young’s vehicle was located between the park at High Bridge and nearby railroad tracks. Evidence from Young’s family helped keep the search near the river.

Lt. Purcell said that due to evidence, “It’s our assumption that he jumped off of High Bridge” and that foul play is not suspected.

The official cause of death has yet to be determined by the State Medical Examiner’s Office and the investigation by the Kentucky Division of Fish and Wildlife, Jessamine County Coroner and local emergency authorities is ongoing.