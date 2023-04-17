‘TikTok Trickster,’ alleged con artist, nabbed at UK Published 10:30 am Monday, April 17, 2023

A man who was known as “The TikTok Trickster,” and was wanted by authorities in several states, was arrested on Friday at the University of Kentucky’s Chandler Hospital, according to UK officials.

University of Kentucky Police say they arrested Brenton Fillers, 54, on outstanding warrants from multiple states. Fillers is known as the “TikTok Trickster” by law enforcement agencies and media outlets for allegedly defrauding people using social media.

“Today’s arrest demonstrates the importance of collaboration in law enforcement,” said UK Police Chief Joe Monroe. “We want to extend our thanks to the Somerset Police Department and the Baldwin County, Alabama, Sheriff’s Office, who have assisted UK Police with the investigation.”

UK Police responded to a report referencing a man matching the description of Fillers, a resident of Alabama, who faces the following charges:

Aggravated sexual assault of a child in Texas.

Theft of property in Alabama.

Felony fraudulent use of a credit card in Arkansas.

Theft of a motor vehicle in Tennessee.

He may face additional charges in Kentucky.

“He has never had a job,” Spanish Fort, Alabama, Police Chief John Barber told FOX 26 in Houston. “His criminal history spans 30 plus years. He’s a prolific con artist.”

According to Barber, Fillers has at least 27 known aliases and has a criminal history in six states.

FOX 56 reports that in recent months, law enforcement became increasingly aware of the “TikTok Trickster” and his tricks. Authorities believe Fillers uses a fake name and photos on TikTok to message unsuspecting women.

After complimenting them, he eventually meets them in person. Then, he gains their trust and begins using sob stories to ask for money. Finally, police say he leaves the woman and steals thousands of dollars, and sometimes her vehicle. Then, he ditches his previous cellphone and fake name, moving on to the next victim.

“He had messaged me in my DMs,” a woman named Brittany told the station. “He’s good. He has his story down. This has been a 20-year career for him.”

UK Police say Fillers will be lodged in the Fayette County Detention Center pending an extradition hearing. It is unclear why he was in Lexington.