Two Green Dragons sign to play football for Union College Published 3:45 pm Thursday, April 13, 2023

By Paul Lunsford

Contributing Writer

Two Harlan senior football players will continue their athletic careers together at Union College in Barbourville.

Will Austin and Jayden Ward helped the Green Dragons post an 8-4 record last fall. Harlan lost in the second round of the KHSAA Playoffs to eventual state champions Pikeville.

“Both were very influential in us having the season we had,” said Harlan coach Eric Perry. “Jayden is a strong kid physically, which will bode well for him on the next level. Will is an exceptional athlete who has a great work ethic, just like Jayden. I expect both to make a huge impact at Union.”

Austin, a wide receiver and defensive back, led Harlan with 289 yards on 15 receptions and five touchdowns.

A running back and linebacker, Ward rushed for 1,423 yards and scored 19 TDs for HHS. He also rushed for 2,746 career yards.

Defensively, Austin recorded 45 tackles, while Ward had 25 tackles for the Green Dragons.