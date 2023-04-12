Harlan County Civil Lawsuits
Published 1:54 pm Wednesday, April 12, 2023
• Cody Baldwin vs. Angel Lewis — custody.
• Kimberly Mason, et al, vs. Steven P. Saylor — automobile dispute.
• 21st Mortgage Corporation vs. Angie Scott — contract dispute.
• C&F Finance Company vs. Jackie Sizemore — contract dispute.
• Tami Dunson vs. Mary A. Dunson — child support and medical insurance.
• Tami Dunson vs. David E. Dunson — child support and medical insurance.
• Katherine Cohelia vs. Logan Parker — dissolution of marriage.
• Kentucky Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company vs. Jordan Ryan Howard, et al, — automobile dispute.
• LVNV Funding, LLC, vs. Robert Scearse — credit card debt collection.
• LVNV Funding, LLC, vs. Sarah Harrison — credit card debt collection.
• LVNV Funding, LLC, vs. Barbara Green — credit card debt collection.
• LVNV Funding, LLC, vs. Robert Chadwick — credit card debt collection.
• LVNV Funding, LLC, vs. Akbar Hussain — credit card debt collection.
• LVNV Funding, LLC, vs. Kevin S. Grubbs — contract dispute.
• LVNV Funding, LLC, vs. Billy J. Lewis — credit card debt collection.
• Midland Credit Management Incorporation vs. Julie M. Skidmore — credit card debt collection.
• Cash Express, LLC, vs. Rebecca Craycraft — contract dispute.
• Midland Credit Management Incorporation vs. Major Turner — credit card debt collection.
• Midland Credit Management Incorporation vs. Michelle Scearse— credit card debt collection.