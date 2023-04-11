Six now dead in Louisville shooting, eight injured Published 11:42 am Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Kentucky Lantern

Louisville police on Monday night announced that a sixth person has died as a result of a mass shooting Monday morning at a downtown bank.

Earlier in the day, Louisville Metro Police Department Interim Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel was joined by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg to name the victims of a mass shooting, one of them a close friend of the governor.

According to LMPD, the five victims are:

40-year-old Joshua Barrick

57-year-old Deana Eckert

63-year-old Thomas Elliott

45-year-old Juliana Farmer

64-year-old James Tutt

Also dead is the shooter, identified by Gwinn-Villaroel as 25-year-old Connor Sturgeon, an employee of Old National Bank where the shooting happened. She said he used a “rifle” in the shooting, he was livestreaming on social media and that police officers killed him.

“The evil that took place today, we shouldn’t hear the tears that were coming out from these families,” Gwinn-Villaroel said. “That right there sticks, because they are weeping because someone decided that they wanted to take life today.”

Beshear, his voice choking at times, said Thomas Elliott was a close friend of his who helped the governor start his law career, helped with his gubernatorial campaign and offered advice on how to be a good father.

“These are irreplaceable, amazing individuals that a terrible act of violence tore from all of us,” Beshear said. “What we need most right now in a word is love. I mean just love — love for these families. They are going to need it.”

Beshear said there would be time in the future to “talk about issues” related to gun violence but that the focus should be on the victims and their families.

Elliott was the senior vice president at Old National Bank, and former Gov. Steve Beshear — the father of current Gov. Andy Beshear — appointed Elliott to the Kentucky Retirement Systems board. Elliott served as chairman of the pension board during the elder Beshear’s administration.

Eckert, who died Monday night, served as an executive administrative officer at Old National Bank.

Eight people were injured. During the afternoon news conference, Dr. Jason Smith at the University of Louisville hospital said the surviving victims remained at the hospital, three in critical condition. Gwinn-Villaroel identified the police officer in critical condition at the hospital due to a gunshot wound to the head as Nikolas Wilt, who she said was just sworn into the police force in late March.

Gatherings for the victims are planned in Louisville Monday evening.

Earlier in the day, Louisville Metro Police Department Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey said officers arrived at the downtown bank within three minutes of being dispatched after receiving a report of an active shooter at 8:30 a.m. ET and exchanged gunfire with the lone suspect.

“Ultimately that suspect did die on the scene.”

He said four of the five dead from the shooting were found deceased inside the bank and that officers are trying to contact families of the victims. Eight injured were taken to the University of Louisville hospital, with two in critical condition.

One of those in critical condition is a LMPD officer, and another officer had “non-critical injuries.”

CNN reports the shooter used an AR-15 style weapon, according to a federal law enforcement source.

Humphrey said that there was no active threat and that the investigation into the shooting would take “pretty much into the night.” He said officers believe the lone shooter was a previous employee of the bank but were still trying to establish a connection to the business.

“We will find ways to love and support one another and the families and friends who have been directly impacted by these acts of gun violence, and we will come together as a community to work to prevent these horrific acts of gun violence from continuing here and around the state,” said Louisivlle Mayor Craig Greenberg.

Greenberg said that the city is a “stronger community” because of the work of law enforcement and said his prayers go out to the victims and their friends and families.

Beshear said he had a “close friend” that “didn’t make it” in the shooting and another one who was being treated at the hospital.

“This is awful,” Beshear said. “We’ve got to wrap our arms around these families. And everybody who needs it, don’t be afraid to get some help.”