KSP responds to shooting in Evarts Published 3:11 pm Monday, April 10, 2023

Kentucky State Police responded to a report of a shooting at a gas station in Evarts on Monday.

According to Kentucky State Police Post 10 Public Information Officer Shane Jacobs on the Trooper Jacobs Facebook page, KSP is investigating a shooting that occured in the parking lot of the Sunoco gas station in Evarts. Post 10, Harlan, Troopers responded, locating one male in the parking lot with a single gunshot wound to the leg. The injured male has been flown out for medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. Another male individual is in custody. The shooting was an isolated incident between two males who were arguing in the parking lot.

More information will be released as it becomes available.