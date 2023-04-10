KSP announce arrest of man suspected of murdering his brother
Published 10:37 am Monday, April 10, 2023
Kentucky State Police at the Columbia Post have announced the arrest of a Russell County man, who they believe is responsible for killing his brother at a home in Jamestown Wednesday evening after he was spotted walking along a highway the following day.
Shortly before 10:00 p.m. (CT), Wednesday night, the KSP says they were contacted by the Russell County Sheriff’s Department, requesting their assistance after deputies reported finding the body of a man inside a home on Fox Lane in Jamestown.
Troopers and State Police Detectives responded to the scene where they learned Charles Maynard, 22, of Jamestown had suffered fatal injuries from apparent gunshot wounds. KSP then launched an investigation and determined that Charles Maynard had been shot by his brother, Lee Maynard, 18, also known as Alexander Maynard, of Jamestown. The younger Maynard fled from the scene prior to the arrival of law enforcement at the residence.
Maynard is currently being held without bond.