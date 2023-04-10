KSP announce arrest of man suspected of murdering his brother Published 10:37 am Monday, April 10, 2023

Kentucky State Police at the Columbia Post have announced the arrest of a Russell County man, who they believe is responsible for killing his brother at a home in Jamestown Wednesday evening after he was spotted walking along a highway the following day.

Shortly before 10:00 p.m. (CT), Wednesday night, the KSP says they were contacted by the Russell County Sheriff’s Department, requesting their assistance after deputies reported finding the body of a man inside a home on Fox Lane in Jamestown.

Troopers and State Police Detectives responded to the scene where they learned Charles Maynard, 22, of Jamestown had suffered fatal injuries from apparent gunshot wounds. KSP then launched an investigation and determined that Charles Maynard had been shot by his brother, Lee Maynard, 18, also known as Alexander Maynard, of Jamestown. The younger Maynard fled from the scene prior to the arrival of law enforcement at the residence.

While on routine patrol Thursday afternoon, Trooper Jake Smith saw a male individual walking on US 127 in Casey County whose description matched that of the suspect. Trooper Smith stopped and made contact with the individual and identified him to be Maynard. The warrant for Murder was served on him, after which he was arrested and lodged in the Russell County Detention Center.

Maynard is currently being held without bond.