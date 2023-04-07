Vine Grove man arrested in triple murder Published 9:54 am Friday, April 7, 2023

Kentucky State Police at the Elizabethtown Post announced on Thursday that they have made an arrest of a Vine Grove man stemming from a triple murder that took place Wednesday night in Breckenridge County.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Elizabethtown Post received a call from the Breckinridge County 911 Center requesting investigative assistance, as the Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Office had located three dead individuals when they responded to a welfare check request at a residence located on High Plains Road in Vine Grove.

After they arrived, the KSP preliminary investigation found two women identified as Audrey Whealan, 77, of Vine Grove, and Michelle Whealan, 51, of Vine Grove, dead inside the home. A male identified as Doss Smothers, 58, of Vine Grove, was also discovered dead on the property outside the residence. The three victims appeared to have received fatal injuries sustained from blunt force trauma. In addition, two dogs were also found dead inside the home.

As a result of the preliminary investigation, Tyler Wehmeyer, 28, of Vine Grove, was arrested at the residence and charged with three counts of murder, tampering with physical evidence, and cruelty to animals second degree. His relationship with the victims was not released by the KSP. Wehmeyer was lodged in the Breckinridge County Detention Center, where he is currently being held without bond.

Detective Casey Keown, assisted by other KSP Troopers and detectives, is continuing the murder investigation.