Harlan County man arrested for probation violation Published 1:10 pm Friday, April 7, 2023

A man is facing a probation violation charge after police allegedly observed him attempt to flee into a church while they were on patrol.

Larry Thomas, 44, of Cawood, was arrested on April 3 by Harlan County Sheriff’s deputy.

According to a news release, Harlan County Sheriff’s deputies were on patrol in the vicinity of a residence known for drug activity when they observed Thomas leave the residence. As the deputies were attempting to turn, they saw Thomas attempt to flee to a nearby church.

Thomas was charged with probation violation and lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

In other police activity:

• Christopher Bales, 29, of Cumberland, was arrested on April 4 by Cumberland City Police. He was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, third-degree terroristic threatening, fourth-degree assault (dating violence), and persistent felony offender. Bales was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• Brittany Middleton, 37, of Kenvir, was arrested on April 3 by Kentucky State Police. She was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, failure to wear seat belt, careless driving, no tail lamps, and speeding 20 mph over limit. Middleton was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $5,000 full cash bond;

• Victor Howard, 38, of Baxter, was arrested on April 2. He was charged with second-degree burglary and third-degree criminal mischief. Howard was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $3,500 full cash bond;

• Greg Smith, 51, of Wallins, was arrested by Harlan City Police on March 31. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Smith was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $3,500 full cash bond;

• Lonnie Skidmore, 31, of Coldiron, was arrested by Kentucky State Police Trooper on March 30. He was charged with second-degree robbery and fourth-degree assault. Skidmore was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $3,500 full cash bond.