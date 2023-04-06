James A. Cawood Elementary wins county archery title Published 3:06 pm Thursday, April 6, 2023

James A. Cawood Elementary School (JACES) took home top honors in the Harlan County Archery Championships last Friday night.

Cawood took home second place, Wallins took third and Green Hills took fourth.

The shooter of the year honor was won by JACES seventh-grader Logan Smith. He had a season average score of 282.5 and a first-place and top score on Friday of 284.

Breanna Fultz of Cawood won first place in the female division with a score of 279.

Second place individual honors went to Masyn Stewart (275) of Cawood; and Kaleigh Arvin (270) of JACES.

Third-place individual honors were won by E.J. Farmer (273) of Cawood and Cassidy Rush (263) of Rosspoint.

Jeff Phillips contributed to this story.