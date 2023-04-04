Kingdom Come Bike Rally scheduled for May Published 1:18 pm Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Bicyclists from all over are preparing for the Kingdom Come Bike Rally, a more than 30-mile ride annually held at Kingdom Come State Park in May.

According to the Kentucky State Parks website www.parks.ky.gov, the Kingdome Come Bike Rally is set for Saturday, May 13. The race will begin and end inside Kingdom Come State Park, with prizes awarded in each age division. The male and female with the fastest times will each receive special awards. All who complete the final climb in under 17 minutes will receive a unique polka dot t-shirt.

The Kingdom Come State Park Facebook page details the course itself.

The ride starts at Kingdom Come State Park Lake and will have bikers cycling a total of 30.5 miles, traveling throughout Kingdom Come State Park as well as through sections of Little Shephard Trail and U.S. 119 before finishing up back at the Kingdom Come State Park Lake. The ride will feature an elevation gain of 3,000 feet.

The Kingdom Come Bike Rally is set to take place during the park’s first annual Arts at the Park Festival.

In a previous report, Kingdom Come State Park Manager Sherry Cornett discussed the Arts in the Park Festival.

“This will be our first annual Arts in the Park event,” Cornett said. “It was originally scheduled for September of last year, but we had to cancel it due to the flooding in Letcher County. We had too many vendors that had lost everything.”

The festival’s activities will be spread throughout the park.

Pre-registration for the Kingdom Come Bike Rally is available at www.webscorer.com/register?raceid=299844&fbclid.

Registration is also available at 9 a.m. on race day at the Kingdom Come State Park Gift Shop. The race will begin at 10 a.m. on May 13. There is a $35 registration fee. Pre-registering by May 5, guarantees a T-shirt.

For more information on these and other events, call 606-589-4138, go to the Kingdom Come State Park Facebook page or go to www.parks.ky.gov.