Harlan County District Court News Published 2:21 pm Tuesday, April 4, 2023

• Marshall Adams, 21, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, obstructed vision and/or no windshield, no operator’s/moped license, failure to wear seat belt — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Ray Belasco, 22, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), no operator’s/moped license, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Avien J. Carr, 19, speeding (26 or more miles per hour over the limit) — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Misty Carr, 47, third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor — pleaded guilty, sentenced to 180 days in jail (probated 24 months)

• Shannon Elaine Craig, 51, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — pleaded guilty, fined $143.

• John Collett, 41, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), operating a vehicle with one headlight, improper equipment, license to be in possession — pretrial conference scheduled April 24.

• William B. Farley, 25, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Dustin J. Lewis, 25, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (second offense), driving on a DUI-suspended license (first offense), no operator’s/moped license, failure to wear seat belt, failure to produce insurance card, second-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle) — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

Leisha L. Long, 43, failure to produce insurance card, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, operating a vehicle with one headlight, license plate not illuminated, no tail lights, failure to wear seat belt, failure to give or improper signal — first two charges, pleaded guilty, fined $258; other charges, dismissed.

• Robert Middleton, 31, speeding (21 miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, no operator’s/moped license, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, license plate not illuminated — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled Dec. 12.

• Joe Monroe, 50, license plate not illuminated, failure to wear seat belt, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), improper display of registration plate, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, improper registration plate, two counts of improper equipment, inadequate silencer (muffler), opening a vehicle with one headlight — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Brandon Mynhier, 32, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to wear seat belt, operating a vehicle on suspended revoked operator’s license — pretrial conference scheduled April 24.

• Andrew Tye Patrick, 26, menacing — dismissed.

• Bertha Patterson, 42, third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor — continued for pretrial conference May 1.

• Fess Polly, 44, carrying a concealed deadly weapon — pleaded guilty, sentenced to 12 months in jail.

• Debra Schubert, 42, third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• David L. Jones, 43, speeding (18 miles per hour over the limit), operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to wear seat belt, failure to produce insurance card — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled Nov. 28.

• Jennifer Denise Mullins, 50, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense) — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled Nov. 28.

• Daniel Bray, 39, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with no visible injury), second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot) — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled Nov. 28.

• Caleb Crider, 18, receiving stolen property ($500 or more but less than $1,000) — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Allen Hall, 18, theft by unlawful taking — pleaded guilty, sentenced to 30 days in jail (probated 24 months). Ordered to stay off Walmart property.

• Jordan Tyler Caudill, 22, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense), failure to produce insurance card — first offense, pleaded guilty, fined $158; other charges, dismissed.

• Kelvin D. Greer, 62, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $158; other charges, dismissed.

• Cameron B. Hart, 19, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Kristi Howard, 34, all-terrain vehicle violations, two counts of failure to comply with helmet law, license to be in possession — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Matthew Johnson, 30, failure to wear seat belt, registration and title requirements: vehicle not to be operated on highway, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, license to be in possession — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Jesse Farley, 33, operating a vehicle with one headlight, license plate not illuminated, license to be in possession, failure to wear seat belt, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense) — continued for jury trial April 11.

• Tony Farley, 56, failure to wear seat belt, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense), buy/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified) — continued for jury trial May 9.

• Courtney Griffin, 36, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Destiny Nicole Gross, 21, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Thomas Lester, 45, fourth-degree assault (dating violence with minor injury), contempt of court — continued for jury trial Oct. 24.

• Michael Sexton, 31, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) — jury trial scheduled Oct. 3.

• Kayla Nicole Slone, 36, instrumental permit violations, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, improper registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure of transfered of vehicle to promptly apply for new title/registration — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Dylan Hicks, 19, reckless driving — pleaded guilty, fined $183.

• Victor Colt Burt Stewart, 28, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $158; other charge, dismissed.

• Derek N. Akal, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, improper registration plate — pretrial conference scheduled June 12.