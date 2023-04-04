Black Bears have lost three straight Published 3:00 pm Tuesday, April 4, 2023

By Paul Lunsford

Contributing Writer

The Harlan County Black Bears opened the season with five straight wins on the diamond.

Coach Scotty Bailey’s team has since lost three straight and enters Spring Break week with a 5-3 record.

HC’s last loss came Thursday at home, falling to Whitley County 16-0.

Mason Croley pitched a one-hitter for the Colonels. He had four strikeouts and one walk.

Bryce Anderson led Whitley County with a double and two singles. Andrew Stack and Grant Zehr doubled and singled. Croley added a double. Sam Harp had two singles.

Whitley County improved to 10-1 on the season.

Jonah Swanner had a single for the Bears’ only hit.

Brayden Blakley took the loss for the Bears. Karsten Dixon also saw action on the mound.

Harlan County travels to Atlanta for a Spring Break tournament this week.

The Bears play Highlands on Tuesday. HCHS faced Eaton (Ohio) and Rowan County Wednesday and will meet Brooks (Ill.) on Thursday.

When Harlan County returns home, the Bears will host Bell County next Monday before traveling to Log Mountain the next to battle the district-rival Bobcats.

LCC takes win

Letcher Central rolled to a 12-2 victory over the Bears on Monday.

Paul Huff tripled, doubled and singled for the Cougars. He also had three RBIs. Dawson Kincer and Jonah Little each had three singles.

Isaac Kelly and Samuel Henson had the only hits for the Bears. Both singled once.

Little struck out seven in six innings of work.

Alex Creech pitched a complete game for the Bears with six strikeouts and four walks.

Letcher Central has won seven consecutive games over the Black Bears.

Rye Cove wins

Homesteading Rye Cove (Va.) took advantage of three Harlan County errors in a 2-1 win over the Bears.

Tristan Cooper pitched a one-hitter in the loss. He struck out ten and walked six in a complete-game effort.

Will Cassim led the Black Bears with two doubles. Braydon Burton added two singles, while Jonah Swanner added a single.