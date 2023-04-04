AG office issues warning for potential repair scams Published 12:30 pm Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Attorney General Daniel Cameron on Monday issued a consumer alert warning Kentuckians of possible construction and repair scams, following the severe storms that struck parts of Kentucky on Friday.

The storms also prompted Gov. Andy Beshear to issue a State of Emergency Declaration, as well as one implementing provisions of Kentucky law prohibiting price-gouging in those affected areas.

“Bad actors often follow current events to take advantage of consumers,” Cameron stated. “We want to make sure our neighbors in parts of Kentucky do not suffer additional financial losses to possible construction and repair scams.”

The Attorney General’s office says out-of-town or dishonest contractors may go door-to-door to solicit business from Kentuckians who have experienced property damage. While not all door-to-door contractors are scammers, some may lack the proper licensing for your area, offer quick fixes, or make promises they can’t deliver.

Kentuckians can avoid falling for construction and repair scams by following these tips:

Contact your insurance company. If you are insured, discuss your policy coverage and filing requirements with your insurance company. Ask your adjuster for an estimate for repair costs. Ask your insurance company to recommend reputable contractors to assist with repairs.

Research contractors or repair companies and get more than one estimate. Search for contractors on BBB.org, get a reference from friends or family, and check with your local government agency responsible for registering or licensing contractors. Be sure to gather more than one estimate.

Do not pay a contractor or business upfront for their services.

Do not sign insurance checks over to a contractor. Be sure to get an invoice from your contractor and pay a contractor directly, preferably with a credit card, so that charges may be disputed, if necessary. Review contracts carefully, and do not sign documents that give a contractor the right to your insurance claims.

Resist high-pressure sales tactics. Scammers often offer “special pricing” if you hire them on the spot. Do not feel forced to make a hasty decision to hire an unknown contractor. Be proactive in researching and selecting a contractor instead of reacting to sales calls or door-to-door pitches.