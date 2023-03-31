Severe weather forecast for much of eastern Kentucky, Harlan County Friday Published 1:44 pm Friday, March 31, 2023

A cold front will sweep through central Kentucky and Clark County tonight, bringing a threat of severe weather, with the primary threat being high winds and a handful of isolated tornadoes.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of the area at a Marginal risk for severe weather, the lowest point on its five-tier system.

Prediction models indicate a five percent chance of damaging wind within 25 miles of a line extending from the Midwest to the parts of the Appalachians.

Models also indicate a two percent chance of a tornado within 25 miles of a line extending for much of the same area.

The latest National Weather Service forecast out of Jackson states, “gusty winds are anticipated, resulting in gusts of 40 to 45 mph through much of the

night.”

Sustained wind gusts of 40-50 mph will last into tomorrow, and the area is under a wind advisory from 8 p.m. Friday to 8 p.m. Saturday.

Temperatures are forecast to be in the 50s and 60s this weekend, with clear skies, and highs will be in the 70s early next week, with a chance of rain on Tuesday.