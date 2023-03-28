Harlan to chow down in April Published 10:22 am Tuesday, March 28, 2023

The annual Harlan Chows Down event is on April 12, offering folks the chance to win prizes while sampling some of Harlan County’s best food offerings from participating restaurants.

Harlan City Tourism Director Brandon Pennington shed some light on this year’s installment of the annual event.

“We started Harlan Chows Down back in 2014, so we’re almost at ten years for Harlan Chows Down,” Pennington said. “It’s one of our favorite events because it’s all about the different flavors of food in Harlan County.”

According to Pennington, the event encourages folks to get out and enjoy all the different offerings from all the participating local restaurants.

“In the past, restaurants have offered anything from 10 percent off to different meal deals for the day. Visitors and residents alike can go out and enjoy those meals,” Pennington said. “We also do a contest, so anybody who is participating in Harlan Chows Down can take pictures of their food and share it on their social media accounts with the hashtag #HarlanChowsDown. We go through those posts and put them down for a drawing for a $100 grand prize.”

To participate in the grand prize drawing, post a picture of your meal at a participating restaurant to your social media page with the hashtag #HarlanChowsDown.

The yearly event has become quite popular, with the contest pulling many participants yearly.

“We have anywhere from 400 to 500 entries a year,” Pennington said. “There is a huge turnout. We’re always impressed with how many people take part in Harlan Chows Down.”

Pennington added the local restaurant owners appreciate the business generated by the event.

“It’s an all-day event,” Pennington said. “If any businesses want to take part, all they have to do is contact our office at 606-573-4156, or they can send me an email and we’ll get their promotions added to all of the promotions we do for it.”

Restaurants participating in this year’s Harlan Chows Down include Rax, Sports Café and Catering, The Harlan County Beer Company, The Portal, Moonbow Tipple Coffee and Sweets, The Hungry Goats Good Food and Catering, Don’s Super Saver Deli and more. For more information, including a complete listing of participating restaurants, visit the Visit Harlan County Facebook page at Visit Harlan County or go to upcoming events on www.harlancountytrails.com.