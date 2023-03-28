An 11-run fifth inning leads Dragons to rout of Lynn Camp Published 3:35 pm Tuesday, March 28, 2023

By Paul Lunsford

Contributing Writer

After scoring four runs each in the first, third and fourth innings, Harlan (2-3) added three in the second before blowing the game wide open with 11 runs in the fifth inning to defeat homesteading Lynn Camp 26-4 on Thursday.

Brody Owens, Luke Luttrell, Nate Montanaro and Jared Moore combined on a one-hitter for Harlan.

Owens struck out three and walked three, while Luttrell recorded five strikeouts. Montanaro allowed two walks. Moore fanned five and walked one.

Luttrell, an eighth-grader, earned the victory for HHS. T.J. Mills, a senior, suffered the loss for the Wildcats.

Donovan Montanaro powered the Dragons with a double and two singles. He drove in five runs. Baylor Varner followed with three singles. Jaedyn Gist had two singles, walked four times while scoring six runs.

Eli Freyer, Aiden Johnson, Nate Montanaro and Brody Owens each singled twice. Jared Moore and Chris Rouse added one single apiece.

Junior Ian Agosto had the only hit for the Wildcats (1-5).

The Green Dragons dropped a 3-1 decision to Jackson County (3-3) in the first round of the 13th Region All “A” Tournament.

Harlan and Lynn Camp will rematch on Thursday

Green Dragons fall in eighth inning to Barbourville

Harlan held a 5-1 lead after five innings, but errors proved costly for the Dragons as visiting Barbourville escaped with a 9-7 win in eight innings.

The Green Dragons scored three runs in the third inning and pushed across two more in the fourth.

Barbourville (1-2) had four runs in the sixth inning but trailed 6-5 after the sixth frame.

The Tigers scored two in the seventh inning and won the game with two more runs in the eighth inning.

Harlan committed eight errors, while Barbourville made five.

The Tigers only had three hits in the contest.

Kieran Pearson, a senior, took the win for Barbourville. Jacob Lundy earned the save. Sam Buchanan started the game.

Aiden Johnson suffered the loss for the Dragons. Baylor Varner started for Harlan and worked five innings with 11 strikeouts. Donovan Montanaro also saw action on the mound.

Johnson led the Green Dragons with a double and single. Montanaro added two singles. Luke Luttrell and Jared Moore each doubled once. Jaedyn Gist, Eli Freyer and Varner each had a single.