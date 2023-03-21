Karyn Jacqueline Baum, 74 Published 2:57 pm Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Her Legacy… Karyn Jacqueline Baum, age 74, passed away February 26, 2023. She was born on December 1, 1948, in Harlan, Kentucky to Douglas Bingham and Juanita (Bargo) Bingham. Karyn married her loving husband, Kenneth Baum, on July 5, 1985 in Carson City, Nevada. Karyn was the fixer, worrier, cleaner, and most of all, the caretaker. She cared for everyone in her family, especially in their final moments. Karyn enjoyed golfing, crossword puzzles, gospel and bluegrass music, and going barefoot when possible; a true coal miner’s daughter. She was also an avid reader, a Bingo whiz, a good cook, and a faithful Christian who read her Bible every day. She will be greatly missed. Her Family… Karyn will be missed by her husband, Ken; her children, Scott Gochis, Jamey (Rebecca) Douras, and Tiffany Baum Dorthalina; siblings, Douglas Bingham and Sharon Johnson; grandchildren, Brandon, Jordan, Dakota, Wyatt, Keely, Cameron, Hailey, and Haven; great grandchildren, Bailey and Henley; many cousins, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Douglas and Juanita Bingham, her brothers, Fred, Donald and Ronald, daughter, Wendy, and grandson, Shane. Her Farewell… Karyn’s family and friends will gather at a later date. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Please leave a message of comfort for Karyn’s family at 1-877-231-7900, or sign her guestbook at www.borekjennings.com. Karyn Jacqueline Baum 12/1/1948-