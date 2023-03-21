Jimmy Lee Cusick, 59 Published 2:55 pm Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Jimmy Lee Cusick, 59, of Evarts, passed away Sunday, March 19, 2023, at the Harlan Health and Rehabilitation Center following a courageous battle with cancer. Born February 7, 1964 in Harlan County, he had lived here all of his life. Jimmy was a retired coal miner and a member of the Dartmont Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing and working in his yard.

Jimmy is preceded in death by his parents, Geraldine “Norma” Bartley Cusick and Clyde Lee Cusick.

Survivors include a son, Taylor Lee Cusick, Harrogate, TN; five sisters, Vivian Thomas, Toledo, OH; Donna Broyles and husband, Glennis, Jacksboro, TN; Kathy Parker and husband, Wendell, Closplint, KY; Debbie Reynolds and husband, Frank, Kenvir, KY; and Tammy Ayers and husband, David, Caryville, TN. Also surviving are his nieces and nephews, Rebecca Thomas, Erie, Michigan; Donnie Thomas Jr., Toledo OH; Matthew Thomas, Toledo, OH; Anissa (David) Price, Smyrna, TN; James (Jessica) Broyles, Jacksboro, TN; Wendy Parker Eads, Lejunior, KY; Lindsay Moore, Highsplint, KY; John Wesley Parker, Closplint, KY; Whitney (Jonathan) Creech, Baxter, KY; Christopher Ayers, Caryville, TN; and Haylee Ayers, Knoxville, TN; great-nieces and great-nephews, Brittany Klier, Brianna Klier, Luke Thomas. Tanner Price, Loagn Broyles, Luke Broyles, Parker Eads, Scotty Moore, Sam (Haley) Moore, Joseph Ricky Lee Moore, Jade Parker, Collin Creech, and Karsyn Creech; great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews, McKenna Yockey, Madison Walker, Christopher Walker and Hudson Moore; and a host of other family and friends.

Visitation will be held Saturday from 11 am until 1 pm at the Evarts Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, March 25, 2023, at 1 pm in the Chapel of the Evarts Funeral Home with Pastor Paul White and Pastor John Luttrell officiating.

Burial will follow in the Resthaven Cemetery with Taylor Cusick, Michael Ross, Brad Baird, James Broyles, John Wesley Parker and Jonathan Creech serving as pallbearers.

Evarts Funeral Home is honored to serve the Cusick family.