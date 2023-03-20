Marlene Gilbert Johnson, 84 Published 1:36 pm Monday, March 20, 2023

Marlene Gilbert Johnson, 84, of Kenvir, passed away Monday, March 20, 2023, at the Harlan Appalachian Regional Hospital. Born March 30, 1938 in Kenvir, she had lived here most of her life. Marlene had worked as a cashier for 34 years at Cas Walkers, Mack’s and Cash Saver. She loved being a homemaker and spending time with her grandchildren. Marlene believed in the Church of God faith.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James E. Gilbert and Pauline Sneed Gilbert.

Survivors include two sons, Terry Lewis and Michael Lewis, both of Harlan; a sister, Glenda Hamblin, Kenvir; and two brothers, Dale Gilbert , Harlan and Larry (Sangmin) Gilbert, Lexington; three grandchildren, Jeremy Lewis, Timothy Lewis and Ian Lewis; two great-grandchildren, Hayden Elaine Lewis and Amelia Rose Lewis; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Visitation will be held Thursday from 5 until 8 pm at the Evarts Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be conducted Friday at 1 pm in the Chapel of the Evarts Funeral Home with Reverend Frank Shope officiating.

Burial will follow in the Evarts Memorial Gardens with Marlene’s family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Condolences may be left at www.evartsfuneralhome.com.

