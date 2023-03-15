Fire damages Ivy Hill structure Published 12:17 pm Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Firefighters and police responded to an address in Harlan on Friday when they were notified of a structure fire in the Ivy Hill area.

Harlan City Fire Chief James Billings gave some details of the event during an interview.

According to Billings, the Harlan City Fire Department was paged out to 526 Ivy Hill at 10:10 p.m. on Friday.

“It burned the roof off of the structure,” Billings said. “When I arrived on the scene, the fire was running through the attic.”

Billings verified when the call first came in, it was believed someone might be trapped inside the house.

“It was paged out as a possible entrapment,” Billings said. “But once myself and the police officers arrived on the scene, we determined there was nobody inside.”

Billings noted the house was currently undergoing some remodeling. However, nobody was residing there at the time of the fire.

The blaze did not damage any other property in the area.

“It was contained to the second floor of the house,” Billings said.

The Harlan City Fire Department’s Facebook page states that once on the scene, Harlan City Fire Department and Sunshine Fire Department personnel forced the front door open and entered the residence. Once inside, firefighters found the roof collapsed, cutting off access via the stairs to the second floor. The firefighters utilized multiple ladders to access the top floor of the structure.

Billings said the fire was extinguished by approximately 1:47 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Responding to the scene were the Harlan City Fire Department, Sunshine Volunteer Fire Department, Harlan City Police Department, and LifeGuard EMS.

There were no injuries reported due to the incident.