Harlan Elementary School academic team captures Region 26 title Published 1:01 pm Tuesday, March 14, 2023

News Release

Harlan Elementary School wrapped up the 2023 Kentucky Governor’s Cup Academic Team Championships by winning their sixth consecutive regional trophy recently at Wallins Elementary.

The Green Dragons are in the midst of a remarkable run over the last six years winning both the district and region academic team titles dating back to 2017. The success has helped propel Harlan to new levels of achievement across the district.

“We have established what I would call the three C’s. A strong culture that grows success, exceptional coaches, and committed students. When you have those core ingredients, it is a recipe for success. Our students know we expect their very best and they deliver. Our coaches, teachers, and parents are committed to supporting all students and it creates a culture that continues to grow,” said district Superintendent CD Morton.

While Morton praised the accomplishments of the 2023 academic team, he commented that it is reflective of the entire school.

“The student success we see at these competitions doesn’t happen overnight. When we use the phrase ‘Excellence in Education’ this is what that looks like, teachers and staff members all across the schools dedicated to supporting students to succeed where it matters the most, the classroom,” he said.

Students representing fifteen (15) elementary schools from Bell County, Harlan County, Harlan Ind, Pineville Ind, and Middlesboro Independent participated in Region 26 competition.

Harlan Elementary School Academic Team recorded a total 47 points to take top honors. Runner up was Yellow Creek with 14.5 and Page School Center was third with 13.5.

The Green Dragons are coached by Brent Roy, LeAnne Chasteen, and Sierra Crow.

Overall Standings

1st Harlan Elementary

2nd Yellow Creek

3rd Page School Center

4th Cawood Elementary

5th Evarts Elementary

6th Rosspoint Elementary

7th Middlesboro Elementary

8th Wallins Elementary

9th Bell Central

10th Cumberland Elementary

11th Black Mtn. Elementary

12th Pineville Elementary

Green Hills

James A. Cawood

Right Fork Elementary

Math

1st Thomas Leo Miller (Harlan Elementary)

2nd Jeremy Jackson (Harlan Elementary)

3rd Garrett Bolin (Evarts Elementary)

4th Carah Rose (Rosspoint Elementary)

5th Kharis Johnson (Bell Central)

Science

1st Mason Garrett (Rosspoint Elementary)

2nd Hunter Taylor (Harlan Elementary)

3rd Elijah Epperson (Cawood Elementary)

4th tie Israel Baker (Yellow Creek Elementary)

4th tie Noah Harris (Middlesboro Elementary)

4th tie Grant Bolin (Evarts Elementary)

Social Studies

1st Mason Freeman (Evarts Elementary)

2nd Jacob Brock (Wallins Elementary)

3rd tie Connor Goodin (Page School)

3rd tie Eldridge Kelly (Black Mtn. Elementary)

5th Mason Garrett (Rosspoint Elementary)

Language Arts

1st Zoe Lawson (Harlan Elementary)

2nd Natalie Adams (Harlan Elementary)

3rd Zara Stewart (Page Center)

4th tie Rayleigh Scott (Yellow Creek Elementary)

4th tie Shelbee Fee (Harlan Elementary)

Arts and Humanities

1st Natalie Adams (Harlan Elementary)

2nd Reese Rogers (Middlesboro Elementary)

3rd Zara Stewart (Page Center)

4th tie Collin Sherman (Cumberland Elementary)

4th tie Vivian Smith (Harlan Elementary)

Composition

1st Zina Okwundu (Yellow Creek)

2nd Alivia Eversole (Harlan Elementary)

3rd Rayleigh Scott (Yellow Creek)

4th Kharmen Dixon (Cumberland Elementary)

5th Caroline Patterson (Cawood Elementary)

Quick Recall

1st Harlan Elementary

2nd Page School

3rd Yellow Creek

4th Pineville Elementary

Future Problem Solving

1st Cawood Elementary

2nd Harlan Elementary

3rd Bell Central