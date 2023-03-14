Harlan County Courthouse News
Published 1:44 pm Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Small Claims
Luster Noe, et al, vs. Larry Fields, et al.
George Kelly vs. Urina Petra.
Advance Check & Title vs. Barry Roark.
Advance Check & Title vs. Katherine Roark.
Advance Check & Title vs. Denise Long.
Jesse Bailey, d/b/a Advance Check & Title vs. Kathy Pollitte.
Jesse Bailey, d/b/a Advance Check & Title vs. Johnnie Parker.
Advance Check & Title vs. Michael Green.
Advance Check & Title vs. Adam Holbrook.
Circuit Court
Cash Express, LLC, vs. Terry Combs — contract dispute.
Cash Express, LLC, vs. Frances Huff — contract dispute.
Cash Express, LLC, vs. Jason Lumpkins — contract dispute.
Cash Express, LLC, vs. Gabrielle Richards — contract dispute.
Cash Express, LLC, vs. Ashley Rouse — contract dispute.
Cash Express, LLC, vs. Aza Young — contract dispute.
Cash Express, LLC, vs. Glenda Doyle — contract dispute.
Cash Express, LLC, vs. Tyisha Smith — contract dispute.
Cash Express, LLC, vs. Amberlynn Pearson — contract dispute.
Cash Express, LLC, vs. Shawna Fields — contract dispute.
Cash Express, LLC, vs. Alma Taylor — contract dispute.
Cash Express, LLC, vs. Ashley McDowell — contract dispute.
Marriage Licenses
James Ray Boggs, 30, of Cumberland, to Jacqueline Ann Adams, 38, of Cumberland.
James Carroll, 29, of Evarts, to Kasondra Coots, 30, of Evarts.
Cecil Baker, 50, of Cumberland, to Christy Gilliam, 49, of Cumberland.
Kevin Miracle, 41, of Pathfork, to Whittney Carmelita Hensley, 29, of Coldiron.
John Lee Neal, 39, of Dayhoit, to Amber Renee Hickey, 28, of Loyall.
Christopher Bennett, 37, of Cawood, to Carla Jones, 37, of Harlan.
Dakota Ellis Miracle, 25, of Harlan, to Kabrina Katera Lynch, 25, of Harlan.
Charles Brody Allen Brock, 21, of Harlan, to Abigail Faith Pendergrass, 20, of Harlan.
William T. Earls, 46, of Cawood, to Bettina Robinett, 43, of Cawood.
Woodie Lee Saylor, 48, of Harlan, to Leslie Ann Saylor, 31, of Harlan.
Charles Jonathan Scott Middleton, 31, of Harlan, to Jessica Rose Stewart, 25, of Harlan.
Joshua Lloyd Burkhart, 23, of Evarts, to Alina Faye Thomas, 23, of Evarts.
Jesse Hobert Farley, 33, of Evarts, to Katelynn Leanne Whitehead, 25, of Wallins.