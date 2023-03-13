Cranks man charged with meth possession Published 4:22 pm Monday, March 13, 2023

A Cranks man faces several criminal charges, including possession of methamphetamine, after allegedly being found in possession of the drug following a traffic stop.

A Harlan County Sheriff’s deputy arrested John Allen, 51, last Tuesday.

According to a news release, sheriff’s deputies were patrolling in Cranks when they executed a traffic stop on a motorcycle operated by Allen. When deputies made contact with Allen, they observed him reach into his pocket and toss an object behind him as he walked toward them. Further investigation determined Allen had three active warrants, including one for a Harlan County Circuit Court indictment.

Allen was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), tampering with physical evidence, insufficient headlamps, first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), operating a motor vehicle under the influence, reckless driving, no operators/moped license, resisting arrest, no registration plates, no registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, failure to produce insurance card, and operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license. He was additionally served with an indictment warrant and two active bench warrants.

He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on multiple full cash bonds totaling $7,500.

In other police activity:

•·Kayla Johnson, 33, of Wallins, was arrested last Monday by Harlan City Police. She was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), operating a motor vehicle under the influence, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Johnson was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $3,000 full cash bond.

•·Ricky Slusher, 39, of Harlan, was arrested by Harlan City Police last Monday. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), third-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana. Slusher was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $3,000 full cash bond.

•·Charles Campbell, 36, of Middlesboro, was arrested last Monday by the Kentucky State Police. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, fourth-degree assault, and violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO. Campbell was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $5,000 full cash bond.