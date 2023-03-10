Kingdom Come invites community to come paint in the park Published 11:10 am Friday, March 10, 2023

Are you feeling like learning some art skills amid some eye-catching scenery? The Painting in the Park at Kingdom Come State Park may be for you, as the park’s popular workshop series returns on April 1.

During a recent interview, Kingdom Come State Park’s Megan Falce reviewed the event’s details.

“We’ve had several Painting in the Park Workshops over the past year and a half,” Falce said. “This is going to be our spring workshop. We try to do one for every season or at least three of the four seasons.”

According to Falce, the workshops are led by artist and photographer Liv Taylor.

“She’s a local girl. She lives in Harlan,” Falce said.

Taylor has led several painting workshops at the park.

“Liv (Taylor) is a wonderful community partner,” Falce said. “She also led our Winter Photography Workshop that we had last February. We’re looking forward to when she graduates this semester. Then she will be leading a lot more of our art-focused workshops.”

Falce explained there are specific areas of instruction intended for the spring installment of the workshop.

“Attendees are going to be learning about watercolor and charcoal medium techniques,” Falce said. “She is going to show them a few tricks on how to bring an idea to life using watercolor and charcoal.”

There is no need to bring your own art supplies.

“You do need to pre-register,” Falce said. “That way, Liv knows how many supplies to bring.”

Participants will meet at a location inside the park.

“Attendees can meet and park at the Kingdome Come State Park Gift Shop,” Falce said. “As long as the weather is permitting, we’re going to be set up just across from the gift shop over in the park gazebo. We’ll have tables, chairs, and all the supplies right there.”

Falce said that if the weather does not cooperate, the event may be moved to one of the park’s shelters.

This will be the fifth installment of the Painting in the Park Workshops. All previous workshops have been limited to 10 to 15 participants. However, this time, there is no limit on how many may attend.

The Painting in the Park Worksop will be from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on April 1. There is a $20 registration fee.

For more information, call 606-589-4138 or 606-589-2478, email sherry.cornett@ky.gov, or go to the Kingdom Come State Park Facebook page or the park website at www.parks.ky.gov.