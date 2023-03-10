A true rural story is mined for movie madness in ‘Cocaine Bear’ Published 2:30 pm Friday, March 10, 2023

By Keith Roysdon

The Daily Yonder

“Cocaine Bear” might be a contender for the most honestly marketed movie ever. If you’ve seen the trailer, you should know exactly what the movie will be. Heck, if you’ve only seen the poster, you pretty much know what the movie will be.

The fact that “Cocaine Bear” is based on a true story — loosely based, mind you — is beside the point. This is a goofy, gory, and preposterous movie that tells its “out in the boondocks” story with such glee it dares you to acknowledge the kernel of truth at the center of the tale.

It’s comparable in its middle-of-nowhere horrors and disbelieving guffaws to a Texas Chainsaw Massacre movie, or even “Deliverance.” Did these things happen? Some of them may have. Could they happen? Well, anything is possible.

Moviegoing audiences ate up “Cocaine Bear” like a bear … or, well, like a bear that eats cocaine, apparently. Variety, the show business news source, reported that the movie “blew past box office projections, earning an impressive $23 million from 3,534 North American theaters in its opening weekend.”

“Cocaine Bear” broke into the public consciousness a few months ago when its outrageous name and premise became well known, and it further solidified its “WTF” status with its preview trailer. But some people, particularly in East Tennessee and the broader Appalachian region, were keenly aware of this story long before, because they knew the true events behind the film.

The true story

The movie is set in 1985, the year the real-life “Cocaine Bear” events took place. According to coverage in the Knoxville News Sentinel at the time and in recent weeks, a parachutist named Andrew Thornton fell to his death in South Knoxville on Sept. 11, 1985. When Thornton’s body was examined, it was found to be equipped with survival gear, weapons, and 75 pounds of cocaine in “football-sized bundles” in a duffle bag. His parachute apparently didn’t open.

Thornton was from Kentucky and had previously been prosecuted on a marijuana charge. The plane he was flying crashed in North Carolina after he bailed out over Knoxville.