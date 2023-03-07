Harlan, HC well represented on all-region teams Published 4:00 pm Tuesday, March 7, 2023

By Paul Lunsford

Contributing Writer

The Harlan Green Dragons and Harlan County Black Bears showed up and showed out this season, and as a result, several players from both teams made the 13th Region Coaches Association All-Region Teams.

Harlan’s Jaedyn Gist and Kyler McClendon were named to the first team. Kaleb McClendon made the second team.

HC’s Trent Noah made the first team. Maddox Huff was named to the second team.

North Laurel senior guard Reed Sheppard was named player of the Year. Sheppard averages 22.3 points and 8.6 rebounds per game for the Jaguars, who recently repeated as region champions.

Harlan coach Derrick Akal was named the association’s coach of the year last month.

All-Region Teams

First team

• Reed Sheppard, North Laurel

• Trent Noah, Harlan County

• Ryan Davidson, North Laurel

• Dawson Woolum, Bell County

• Hayden Llewellyn, Corbin

• Sawyer Thompson, Pineville

• Jaedyn Gist, Harlan

• Micah Engle, Lynn Camp

• Parker Payne, South Laurel

• Kyler McLendon, Harlan

Second team

• Maddox Huff, Harlan County

• Kaleb McLendon, Harlan

• Ashton Reynolds, Whitley County

• Jordan Mabe, South Laurel

• Matthew Warren, Barbourville

• Jerrod Roark, Williamsburg

• Hayden Harris, Clay County

• Eli Gover, South Laurel

• Travis Scott, Barbourville

• Jude Lakes, Jackson County