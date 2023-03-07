Harlan County District Court News Published 12:30 pm Tuesday, March 7, 2023

• Hunter Allen Jones, 22, speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit) — amended to speeding (nine miles per hour over the limit), pleaded guilty, fined $151.

• Ruby Griffith, 51, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, all-terrain vehicle violations — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Jennifer Harris, 51, no operator’s/moped license — pretrial conference scheduled April 24.

• Acosta Georgenis Hernandez, 48, speeding (23 miles per hour over the limit), expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Chad Allen Farmer, 24, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit) — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Natasha Nicole Brown, 29, failure to use child restraint device in a vehicle, failure to produce insurance card — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $183; dismissed on proof.

• Molly Florence Douglass, 45, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• James L. Cannon, 33, failure to produce insurance card, license to be in possession, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) — first two charges, pleaded guilty, fined $208; other charges, dismissed.

• Connie F. Fee, 60, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, no brake lights — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• James Lewis, 34, failure to wear seat belt, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, no operator’s/moped license — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Shanni M. Kazy, 44, failure to wear seat belt — dismissed on warning.

• Misty Regina Collins, 40, speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit), license to be in possession — first charge, amended to speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit), pleaded guilty, fined $203 on both charges.

• Brittney Dorlie Estep, 25, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt — dismissed on proof.

• Edward Hensley, 49, failure to wear seat belt — pleaded guilty, fined $25.

• James Smith, 36, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to wear seat belt, obstructed vision and/or no windshield, license plate not illuminated — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled April 10.

• Michael Blevins, 19, speeding (19 miles per hour over the limit) — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Walter T. Gross, 45, speeding (14 miles per hour over the limit), expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to wear seat belt — first charge, amended to speeding (five miles per hour over the limit); other charges, dismissed.

• Steven Wayne Shepherd, 52, failure to give or improper signal, failure to wear seat belt — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled March 13.

• Carson Ray Stepp, 67, speeding (19 miles per hour over the limit) — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Charlotte B. Smith, 67, speeding (14 miles per hour over the limit), license to be in possession — dismissed on warning and proof.

• Tamara Deshae Miller, 38, speeding (17 miles per hour over the limit) — amended to speeding (five miles per hour over the limit), pleaded guilty, fined $143.

• Daniel Paul Gaylor, 35, speeding (17 miles per hour over the limit) — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Joshua Nathaniel Burkhart, 37, failure to wear seat belt, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt — dismissed on warning and proof.

• Gregg S. Miller, 44, speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit) — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Justin E. Miniard, 32, failure to wear seat belt — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Kayla C. Mullins, 33, expired or no registration plate, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) — pleaded guilty, fined $683.

• Heather Renee Brock, 27, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit) — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Nellie Herron, 54, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — pleaded guilty, fined $143.

• Rodney Lee Ledford, 56, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit) — pleaded guilty, fined $153.

• Jacob Wayne Wynn, 24, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit) — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Larry Russell Deal, 53, failure to wear seat belt — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Lewis Emerson Noah, 18, failure to wear seat belt — dismissed on warning.

• Edward Hensley, 49, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no registration plate, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), improper display of registration plate — first two charges, pleaded guilty, fined $183; other charges, dismissed.

• Gary Kirby, 38, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, no rear-view mirror, license to be in possession, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, no brake lights — first two charges, pleaded guilty, fined $183; other charges, dismissed.