Easter celebrations planned at Kingdom Come State Park Published 2:48 pm Monday, March 6, 2023

Spring is just around the corner, with Easter coming up shortly afterward. Kingdom Come State Park has some activities planned for folks ready to leave the house after winter fades away, including Hippity Hop Mini Golf and the Easter Eggstravaganza. Kingdom Come State Park Manager Sherry Cornett gave information on the park’s upcoming Easter-themed events.

“We have two weekends of Hippity Hop Mini Golf,” Cornett said. “Those weekends will be the last weekend in March and the first weekend in April.”

Cornett explained some aspects of the décor planned for the activity.

“The golf course will be decorated for Easter fun,” Cornett said. “Eggs, inflatables, lights will all be Easter themed.”

According to Cornett, there will be a special guest for the participants to enjoy.

“The Easter Bunny will be hopping around,” Cornett said. “There will be a few prize eggs laying around for the players to find.”

In addition to mini golf, on April 8, the day before Easter, the Easter Eggstravaganza is set to take place.

“The Saturday before Easter, we have the Easter Eggstravaganza,” Cornett said. “We’ll have a few things going on. There will be a scavenger hunt, an Easter Egg Hunt. There will be prizes, games, food, and of course, the Easter Bunny.”

Cornett said the Hippity Hop Mini Golf would also be available after the Eggstravaganza winds down.

“We’re still working on the details, but right now, we plan to start the Eggstravaganza at 3 p.m. and go to 7 p.m., then we’ll go right back into our Hippity Hop Mini Golf,” Cornett said. “We’re still working on the details on the Easter event.”

Hippity Hop Mini Golf is scheduled to take place at the Kingdom Come State Park Mini Golf Course (next to the gift shop) from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on March 31, to April 7, and April 7, to April 9. There is a $3.50 admission per person.

Admission for the Easter Eggstravaganza on Saturday, April 8, will be $5 per person. Prizes will be awarded, and food will be available.