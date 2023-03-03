County talks election equipment Published 11:04 am Friday, March 3, 2023

During a recent meeting, the Harlan County Fiscal Court discussed the costs of election equipment, including ballot printers and E-Poll books.

Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley brought up the purchase of election equipment approximately one hour into the meeting.

“You all recall earlier this month we met to advertise for election equipment,” Mosley said. “We have received bids for air ballot printers and E-Poll books.”

Harlan County Clerk Ashley Sullivan opened the bids.

“We have two bids, both from Tenex,” Mosley said. “One for air ballot printers and one for E-Poll Books.”

Sullivan read the price quoted in each bid.

“For the E-Poll books bundle, the total price is $75,240,” Sullivan said. “For the air ballot quote, it is $103,725.”

Mosley advised some new information has come to light concerning election equipment since the court decided to ask for bids earlier. He asked Sullivan to update the magistrates on the matter.

“When we looked further into the air ballot printers, their system does not actually print bar codes on each ballot,” Sullivan explained. “Our scanners read those bar codes. If you were to go out and make a copy of that ballot with that same bar code, our scanners will only take one. It will kick the other one back. From our investigation with Tenex, speaking with them and other county clerks, we don’t see that type of security with them. So, that’s our standstill. We want to insure the integrity of the election.”

Mosley said it may be best to reject the bids from Tenex and look at the state master agreement for options on election equipment.

“We’ve already looked at that,” Sullivan said. “For the poll pads, they’re $76,625. For the printers, its $87,751.40.”

According to Sullivan, the printers would be supplied by Harp Enterprises and the poll books from Knowink.

“Based on what I’m hearing, it would be best to reject the Tenex bids, and then take action on the ballot printers and E-poll books,” Mosley said. “I appreciate the clerk’s diligence in this. We all want to preserve the integrity of the election and obviously, she’s done her homework on this. Based on the information she’s found, it would be my recommendation to reject the bids from Tenex.”

The court approved a motion rejecting the bids from Tenex.

“The next item would be to enter into a contract with Harp Enterprises for $87,751.40 for air ballot printers pursuant to the Commonwealth of Kentucky Master Agreement,” Mosley said. “The next item would be to enter into an agreement with Knowink for E-Poll books in the amount of$76,625.”

The court passed a pair of motions, one to enter into a contract with Harp Enterprises for $87,751 for air ballot printers and another to enter into an agreement with Knowing at $76,625 for E-Poll books. Both motions passed with no opposition.

“We know for a fact we will be reimbursed for the cost of E-Poll books, and it’s possible we could be reimbursed for the air ballot printers,” Mosley told the magistrates.

In other court activity:

• The court accepted the report of the Harlan County Fiscal Court audit for the fiscal year ending June 2022.

• A memorandum of agreement between the Harlan County Fiscal Court and the Harlan County Community Action Agency was approved.

• The court approved an agreement between the Harlan County Fiscal Court and Harp Enterprises for election services.

• A 2023 Waste Tire Management Program Grant Agreement was approved.

• The court reflected the county’s garbage rate of $20.64 for 2023.

• The court approved advertising for road salt and asphalt.