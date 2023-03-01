Harlan County District Court News Published 2:24 pm Wednesday, March 1, 2023

• Christopher Fultz, second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), resisting arrest — pretrial conference scheduled June 12.

• Charlie Dozier, 46, receiving stolen property ($10,000 or more), first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (first offense, more than 2 grams of methamphetamine), trafficking a controlled substance (first offense, heroin), importing heroin, first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (first offense, carfentanil or fentanyl), second-degree persistent felony offender — waived to grand jury (bond set at $8,000 at 10 percent).

• David Wayne Saylor, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment May 22.

• Gene Wheeler, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) — pretrial conference scheduled June 12.

• Gene D. Wheeler, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, rim or frame obscuring lettering or decal on plate — pretrial conference scheduled June 12.

• William Walter Johnson, 63, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to wear seat belt — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Jimmy W. Griffey, 62, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), failure to wear seat belt, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, buy/possession of drug paraphernalia — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $758, operator’s license suspended six months and sentenced to driving school; other charges, dismissed.

• Henry Pruitt, third-degree criminal trespassing — pretrial conference scheduled May 22.

• Don Rigney Jr., 55, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with no visible injury), third-degree terroristic threatening — pretrial conference scheduled May 8.

• Brian D. Green, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt — continued for arraignment May 22.

• Pete Rowe, 40, fourth-degree assault (minor injury) — pretrial conference scheduled June 5.

• Marilyn Monroe Goldsberry, 52, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) — jury trial scheduled Dec. 12.

• Sim York, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit), expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, failure to wear seat belt, improper display of registration plate, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, license plate not illuminated — continued for arraignment May 22.

• Rick Turner, 55, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), operating a vehicle on suspended revoked operator’s license, operating a vehicle with one headlight, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt — jury trial scheduled Aug. 29.

• Jerry D. Garrett, 56, failure to wear seat belt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, no operator’s/moped license, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, operating a vehicle with expired operator’s license, criminal littering, failure to surrender revoked operator’s license — pretrial conference scheduled March 20.

• Daniel Myers, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, improper display of registration plate, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to wear seat belt, failure to surrender revoked operator’s license — pretrial conference scheduled June 5.

• Garry K. Cox, 33, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, careless driving, six counts of second-degree wanton endangerment, two counts of second-degree criminal mischief, possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance (first offense) — pretrial conference scheduled Sept. 26.

• Mason Farley, 19, failure to produce insurance card, no operator’s/moped license, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense), failure to wear seat belt, obstructed vision and/or no windshield — first two charges, sentenced to 90 days in jail (probated 24 months); other charges, dismissed.

• Walter Fuson, trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces, first offense), buy/possession of drug paraphernalia — continued for arraignment.

• Meghan Hobbs, 32, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense methamphetamine) — waived to grand jury.

• Harry Hopkins, 69, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to wear seat belt, license to be in possession, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) — jury trial scheduled Dec. 12.

• Harry Hopkins, 69, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — jury trial scheduled Dec. 12.

• Crystal Jones, 37, engaging in organized crime (criminal syndicate), receiving stolen property ($1,000 or more but under $10,000) — waived to grand jury.

• Doug Elkins, violation of local county ordinance — jury trial scheduled Dec. 12.

• Brandon W. Webb, 39, engaging in organized crime (criminal syndicate) — waived to grand jury (bond set at $25,000 at 10 percent).

• Brandon W. Webb, 39, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine) — waived to grand jury (bond set at $25,000 at 10 percent).

• Richard A. Brackett Jr., operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense), failure to wear seat belt — jury trial scheduled June 6.

• Casey D. Abner, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment May 22.

• Penny Madden, 63, theft of property (lose/mislaid/delivered by mistake) — jury trial scheduled Dec. 12

• Derek N. Akal, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, improper registration plate — pretrial conference scheduled June 12.

• Derek N. Akal, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) — pretrial conference scheduled June 12.

• Lawrence Lucas, 40, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, no operator’s/moped license, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance (second offense), buy/possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces, first offense),trafficking in a controlled substance (second offense or more) — waived to grand jury.

• Bobby R. Foley, 35, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), failure to wear seat belt, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, license plate not illuminated, obstructed vision and/or no windshield — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $758, operator’s license suspended six months and sentenced to driving school; other charges, dismissed.