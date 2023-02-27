Harlan woman facing trafficking, forged instrument charges Published 2:43 pm Monday, February 27, 2023

1 of 3

A man and woman are facing multiple charges including drug trafficking and possession of a forged instrument after police allegedly found them in possession of methamphetamine, heroin, and counterfeit currency.

James Stephenson, 33, of Pikeville, and Amanda Troxell, 34, of Harlan were arrested on Feb. 8 by Harlan County Sheriff’s deputies.

According to a news release, Harlan County Sheriff’s deputy performed a traffic stop on a vehicle exiting the Dayhoit community.

The deputy made contact with the occupants of the vehicle, and observed drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle while speaking with the occupants.

Investigation determined the operator of the vehicle, Stephenson, had a DUI suspended operator’s license. Consent for a search was granted. A search located suspected methamphetamine, suspected heroin, multiple pills, 5 firearms and a ballistic vest. A large amount of currency was also located, some of which was later determined to be counterfeit.

Stephenson was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine), trafficking a controlled substance (heroin), second-degree trafficking a controlled substance (drug unspecified), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, receiving stolen property (firearm), and multiple traffic violations. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

Troxell was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine), trafficking a controlled substance (heroin), second-degree trafficking a controlled substance (drug unspecified), first-degree criminal and possession of a forged instrument. She was additionally served with two active warrants for probation violation. She was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

In other police activity:

• Brandon Webb, 39, of Cumberland, was arrested by the Benham City Police on Feb. 16. He was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine), engaging in organized crime, and third-degree burglary. Webb was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

• James Acelinger, 33, of Cumberland, was arrested on February 17 by the Cumberland City Police. He was charged with third-degree burglary and engaging in organized crime. Acelinger was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

• Christopher Halcomb, 36, of Linefork, was arrested on Feb. 19, by Kentucky State Police (KSP). He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), third-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia, and improper turning. Halcomb was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

• Gordon Fultz, 22, of Cawood, was arrested by KSP on Feb. 20. Fultz was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree fleeing or evading police and menacing. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

• Heather Hobbs, 39, of Wallins, was arrested by Harlan County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 22. She was charged with fraudulent use of a credit cart under $1,000 and theft of identity of another without consent. She was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

• Nicole Evans, 42, of Cumberland, was arrested on Feb. 16. She was charged with third-degree burglary and engaging in organized crime. Evans was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

• April York, 44, of Cumberland, on Feb. 16. She was charged with third-degree burglary, engaging in organized crime and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). York was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

• Shannon Watts, 45, of Cumberland, was arrested on Feb. 16. She was charged with third-degree burglary and engaging in organized crime. Watts was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.