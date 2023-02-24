Harlan County District Court News Published 2:35 pm Friday, February 24, 2023

Jeremy Miracle, 39, theft by deception (under $500) — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

Ryan S. Hoskins, 36, speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit), operating a vehicle with expired operator’s license, expired or no registration plate — first charge, amended to speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit); second charge, amended to license to be in possession, pleaded guilty fined $228.

Ryan S. Hoskins, 36, failure to produce insurance card, obstructed vision and/or no windshield, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, improper windshield — first two charges, pleaded guilty, fined $50; other charges, dismissed.

Robert Brock, 30, second-degree criminal mischief — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled April 10.

Melissa Stewart, 46, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, registration and title requirements: vehicle not to be operated on highway — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

Johnny Wayne Skidmore, 46, expired or no registration plate, license to be in possession, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to wear seat belt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), improper display of registration plate — first three charges, pleaded guilty, fined $208; other charges, dismissed.

Tom D. Asher, 41, cultivating marijuana (five plants or less, first offense) — pleaded guilty, sentenced to 90 days in jail (probated 24 months).

Waylon Bray, 42, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit), failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, failure to produce insurance card, failure to wear seat belt — first two charges, pleaded guilty, fined $168; other charges, dismissed.

Paul Brown, 33, theft by unlawful taking (firearm), second-degree persistent felony offender, persistent felony in possession of a firearm — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

Dewayne Kelly, 42, theft by unlawful taking ($1,000 or more but under $10,000), third-degree criminal mischief — waived to grand jury.

Carrie Mullins, 22, theft by unlawful taking ($1,000 or more but under $10,000), third-degree criminal mischief — waived to grand jury.

Tyler Baker, 20, menacing, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

Tamara Robbins, 37, theft by unlawful taking — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

Amanda Louise Logic, 37, third-degree criminal trespassing, theft by unlawful taking — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

Teddy Joe Reese, 35, third-degree criminal trespassing, theft by unlawful taking — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled April 10.

Marissa Lynn Chastain, 36, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, failure to notify address change to the department of transportation, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), resident registered title/vehicle in other state, residents not to use license of other states — first three charges, pleaded guilty, fined $208; other charges, dismissed.

Tristan N. Henry, 21, hunting without a hunter education course completion card, two counts of resident hunting/trapping without a license/permit, two counts of illegal take/pursue deer/wild turkey — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $193; other charges, dismissed. Firearm can be returned to the owner.

Emilio J. Hernandez, 20, possession of marijuana — pleaded guilty, sentenced to 30 days in jail (probated 24 months).

Paul Cook, 67, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

Christopher N. Blanton, 18, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

Anthony Smith, 48, three counts of theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting) — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

Lonnie A. Skidmore, 31, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting), theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting) — first charge, pleaded guilty, sentenced to 90 days in jail (probated 24 months); other charge, dismissed.

Haley Brenna Mason, 22, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, expired or no registration plate, improper display of registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle — first charge, amended to license to be in possession, pleaded guilty, fined $183 on the first two charges; other charges, dismissed.

Elmer S. Kennard, 67, no Kentucky motor fuel users license, no weight distance tax license, three counts of federal safety regulations — continued for arraignment March 13.

Elmer S. Kennard, 67, speeding (21 miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment March 13.

Jordan Keelan Massingale, 26, driving on a DUI-suspended (first offense) — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled May 23.

David L. Jones, 43, failure to produce insurance card — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled Nov. 28.

Victor Colt Burt Stewart, 28, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $158; other charge, dismissed.

Gage Kelly, 29, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, inadequate silencer (muffler), failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, improper registration plate, failure to wear seat belt, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, license plate not illuminated — continued for arraignment March 13.

Kimberly Saylor, 53, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, license to be in possession — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

Matthew Jeremiah Johnson, 30, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

Avien J. Carr, 19, speeding (26 or more miles per hour over the limit) — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

Kelvin D. Greer, 62, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $158; other charges, dismissed.

Melissa K. Saylor, 39, failure to wear seat belt, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

Billy W. Wynn, 42, failure to wear seat belt, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

Mary A. Dunson, 40, speeding (18 miles per hour over the limit), no operator’s/moped license, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, failure to wear seat belt — continued for arraignment March 13.

Matthew Johnson, failure to wear seat belt, registration and title requirements: vehicle not to be operated on highway, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, license to be in possession — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

William Walter Johnson, 63, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to wear seat belt — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

Keith McKinley Adams, 36, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — dismissed on warning.

Shannon Elaine Craig, 51, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — pleaded guilty, fined $143.

Courtney Griffin, 36, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

Destiny Nicole Gross, 21, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

Evelyn J. England, 55, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit) — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

Perry G. King, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled April 10.